Highlights: CHW defeat CLE behind late-game luck
A day after the monstrous brawl between both teams, the White Sox pair four extra-base hits with two ninth inning errors by the Guardians to win the series and the game, 5-3.
Andrus maximizes on CLE miscues with 2-RBI single
After an infield single and two errors with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, White Sox's Elvis Andrus singles up the middle to take the lead over the Guardians.
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
After showing off the bat in the first inning, White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. shows off the glove in the sixth inning, covering 87 ft and jumping up the wall to rob Guardians' Kole Calhoun of an extra-base hit.
CLE’s Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game
Guardians' Gabriel Arias sends a home run over the left-center wall to tie the White Sox, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
White Sox's Luis Robert follows a leadoff double with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead over the Guardians.
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Dylan Cease's pitching arsenal of slider, fastball and changeup, and highlights which pitcher gave Frank Thomas the hardest time when he played.
Naylor: ‘Everything happened so fast’ in brawl
Guardians' Bo Naylor speaks on the aftermath of the Guardians and White Sox brawl between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson.
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.