Top News

GLASGOW CYCLING WORLDS ELITE WOMEN ROAD RACE
Lotte Kopecky adds road race title to track golds at cycling worlds
CYCLING-BMX-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Alise Willoughby wins record sixth world championships medal in BMX
WoO Knoxville Nationals Kyle Larson blurred car shot.jpg
Kyle Larson dominates 62nd Knoxville Nationals for his second win of the historic race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
nbc_pl_lowedown_230813.jpg
Lowe Down: Arsenal are PL title favorites
nbc_mlb_storyintv_230813.jpg
Story optimistic about Red Sox’ playoff chances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: HRs power Red Sox to win over Tigers

August 13, 2023 02:48 PM
Relive the biggest moments from the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers Sunday clash in what was Miguel Cabrera's final game at Fenway Park.
nbc_mlb_storyintv_230813.jpg
2:18
Story optimistic about Red Sox’ playoff chances
nbc_mlb_duvalhr_230813.jpg
0:19
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
nbc_mlb_turnerhr_230813.jpg
0:28
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park
nbc_mlb_triplev2_230813.jpg
0:17
Wong’s RBI triple ties things up against Tigers
nbc_mlb_miggyrbi_230813.jpg
0:26
Cabrera delivers in his final game at Fenway Park
nbc_mlb_justinturnerintv_230813.jpg
4:05
Turner: ‘It was kind of fate’ landing with Red Sox
nbc_mlb_pitchingninja_230813.jpg
2:20
Pitching Ninja: Inside Rodriguez’s cutter
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_230810.jpg
11:17
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
nbc_dps_aaronbooneejection_230809.jpg
4:07
Patrick: ‘I feel embarrassed for these managers’
nbc_dps_dponoriolesbroadcasterkevinbrown_230808.jpg
8:43
Suspending Brown shows Orioles’ ‘recent futility’
Masyn_Winn.jpg
1:12
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
Davis_Schneider.jpg
1:06
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
