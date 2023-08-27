Watch Now
Highlights: Ortega RBI lifts Mets over Angels
New York avoided a three-game sweep thanks to a ninth-inning RBI single by Rafael Ortega, which gave the Mets a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Up Next
Ortega hits game-winning RBI to lift NYM over LAA
Ortega hits game-winning RBI to lift NYM over LAA
With the score tied at 2 apiece in the ninth inning, Rafael Ortega slices a game-winning RBI to right field to drive home Tim Locastro and secure a 3-2 victory for the Mets over the Angels.
Alonso rips double to left to tie score vs. Angels
Alonso rips double to left to tie score vs. Angels
Trailing by one run in the eighth inning, Pete Alonso hits a double to left field to drive home Francisco Lindor and tie the score at two vs. the Angels.
Rengifo smashes solo HR to give Angels lead
Rengifo smashes solo HR to give Angels lead
Luis Rengifo crushes a solo home run to right center field to open the eighth inning, giving the Angels a 2-1 advantage over the Mets.
Wallach hits RBI grounder to tie game vs. Mets
Wallach hits RBI grounder to tie game vs. Mets
With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Angels' Chad Wallach smashes a ground ball to first to drive home Randal Grichuk and tie the game vs. the Mets.
Alvarez hits infield single to give Mets lead
Alvarez hits infield single to give Mets lead
Francisco Alvarez gets the New York Mets on the board in the fourth inning with an infield single up the middle to drive home Jeff McNeil.
Pitching Ninja: What made Gooden so special
Pitching Ninja: What made Gooden so special
Ahemed Fareed and Nick Swisher are joined by Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" to unpack Dwight Gooden's spectacular 1985 Cy Young season, where he finished with an ERA under 2.0 en route to 24 victories.
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles shortstop and top prospect Jackson Holliday could make an instant fantasy impact if he were to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers analyzes how Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett and his fantastic line-drive rate make him worth playing in mixed fantasy leagues.
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Noelvi Marte's potential with the Cincinnati Reds and why the infielder could be a modest fantasy asset in shallow leagues.
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy owners should steer clear of San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison with his MLB debut looming.
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means can be an under-the-radar contributor once he returns from injury and why he should be stashed by fantasy owners.