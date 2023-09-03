 Skip navigation
Utah State v Iowa
College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Iowa vs Iowa State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
The Walker Cup - Day Two
Tenacity wins the day – and for Americans, the 49th Walker Cup
Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_indy_palouintv_230903.jpg
Palou adds 2023 IndyCar championship to 2021 title
nbc_indy_palouwins_230903.jpg
Palou wins in Portland for second IndyCar title
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_230903.jpg
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton

Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers

September 3, 2023 04:14 PM
Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep thanks to a three-run seventh-inning rally, which powered the Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies’ lead
Bohm smacks home run to tie game vs. Brewers
Castellanos rips RBI double to trim Brewers’ lead
Canha’s solo home run extends Brewers’ lead
Contreras blasts solo homer against Phillies
Pitching Ninja: Williams’ ‘filthy’ changeup
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
