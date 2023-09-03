Watch Now
Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers
Philadelphia avoided a three-game sweep thanks to a three-run seventh-inning rally, which powered the Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
J. T. Realmuto crushes a home run to centerfield to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning.
Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies’ lead
Trea Turner knocks in an RBI single to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bohm smacks home run to tie game vs. Brewers
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm sends a home run to left center to tie things up in the seventh inning against the Brewers.
Castellanos rips RBI double to trim Brewers’ lead
Nick Castellanos rips an RBI double in the sixth inning to bring the Philadelphia Phillies within one run of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Canha’s solo home run extends Brewers’ lead
Mark Canha gets just enough on an opposite field home run to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Contreras blasts solo homer against Phillies
William Contreras blasts a solo home run to put the Milwaukee Brewers up 1-0 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
