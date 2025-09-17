Fantasy fallout of Alvarez's ankle injury

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tampa Bay Rays presidents stepping down from roles as part of team’s pending sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chase Elliott says ‘we’ve got to make something happen’ in next round of Cup playoffs
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Future of 5 players acquitted of sexual assault is a point of discussion as NHL camps open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tampa Bay Rays presidents stepping down from roles as part of team’s pending sale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Chase Elliott says ‘we’ve got to make something happen’ in next round of Cup playoffs
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez's ankle injury
September 17, 2025 05:42 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the fantasy implications of Yordan Alvarez suffering a "significant" ankle sprain and the expectation that he will miss the remainder of the regular season.
Related Videos
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
01:24
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
01:18
Bradish ‘needs to be added’ after season debut
Latest Clips
02:17
Back Notre Dame to cover spreads v. Purdue
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
01:23
Examining playoff odds for teams with injured QBs
05:36
Tush Push false starts an officiating ‘gray area’
11:04
Backup QB confidence meter for NFL Week 3
02:38
Sadiq has ‘perfect demeanor’ for pass and run game
01:23
Mason primed to be ‘workhorse’ after Jones injury
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
12:36
Indy carries ‘urgency’ as penultimate IMSA race
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
01:07
Cooper Manning discusses wearing wild cowboy hat
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
02:09
Herbert, Harbaugh awards lead top futures bets
06:06
Rookie utilization scores: Golden, hunter, Egbuka
06:24
Jeudy should be avoided vs. Packers defense
06:36
Continue to roll with Moore, Coleman in fantasy
04:27
Henderson’s playing time makes him a tough start
07:03
Should Hampton continue to be trusted in fantasy?
05:54
Pollard has fantasy value given workload with TEN
06:40
How does Taylor impact Jets’ fantasy outlook?
01:44
Take Mendoza’s passing yards under vs. Illinois
09:40
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
06:05
Giants’ pass rush could shake Chiefs up on SNF
01:53
Bet on Lagway’s passing yards over against Miami
04:31
Chiefs, Dolphins headline disappointing 0-2 teams
14:40
McCarthy, Purdy headline NFL quarterback injuries
11:49
Brady as owner and broadcaster is ‘uncomfortable’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue