Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Full field for the 50th edition of The Players Championship
Ilia Malinin
Figure skating TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 season
GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Rex & Lav podcast: Should players be afraid of Scheffler?

Top Clips

USATSI_22243195.jpg
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
nbc_simms_falconskirk_240311.jpg
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
nbc_roto_rbbsjoshhader_240311.jpg
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

When to target relief pitching in fantasy drafts

March 11, 2024 02:39 PM
The Rotoworld Baseball Show breaks down several ways managers can approach relievers in fantasy baseball drafts this spring.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbbsjoshhader_240311.jpg
2:37
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbscraigkimbrel_240311.jpg
2:58
Kimbrel could be a ‘tremendous value’ in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbs_glasnow_240306.jpg
5:21
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbs_phinola_240306.jpg
6:46
Why Nola may lack upside in 2024 fantasy season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbs_valdez_240306.jpg
7:19
Will hard contact give Valdez problems in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_snell_240304.jpg
2:28
How should managers rank Snell in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_ober_240304.jpg
3:29
Ober’s uptick in velocity gives him more value
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_draftstrategy_240304.jpg
2:57
How should fantasy managers draft pitchers?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joeyvotto_240301.jpg
14:48
Votto opens up on the struggles of MLB free agency
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_judge_240228.jpg
3:14
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_schwarber_240228.jpg
2:25
Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_bellinger_240228.jpg
4:13
Bellinger returns to best possible spot with Cubs
Now Playing