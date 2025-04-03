Is Herrera's upside worth the risk in a committee?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jason Anderson out of the remainder of Supercross with ‘ongoing health concerns’
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Joey Savatgy returns to Supercross in Foxborough
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
New Indiana coach Darian DeVries will make $27 million over 6 years plus incentives
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is Herrera's upside worth the risk in a committee?
April 3, 2025 03:06 PM
Eric Samulski examines Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera's three-home-run power surge and whether he is worth picking up while sharing the starting role with Pedro Pagés.
Related Videos
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
01:31
Add Campbell with ‘runway’ to prove self in majors
01:26
Smith-Shawver’s fantasy upside could be short-term
01:21
Carter does not make Rangers Opening Day roster
01:44
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
01:27
Tigers P Jobe must strike more batters out in MLB
01:14
McClanahan has nerve issue, starting season on IL
Latest Clips
02:19
Malinin shows he’s in league of his own at worlds
01:08
Fernandez heads Chelsea ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
10:59
Darnold dresses the part of Seattle Seahawks QB
58
Bucs’ Godwin in line to play Week 1 of 2025 season
01:07
Rice expected to be ready for Chiefs training camp
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
01:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
02:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
01:41
Barnes can makes things interesting at Santa Anita
06:58
Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons
07:10
Ovechkin ‘enhances’ Gretzky’s greatness
05:43
Should Knicks retire Anthony’s number?
19:49
Nantz: Wouldn’t trade the Masters for anything
01:48
Ganne adjusted to a different feel in Round 2
02:19
‘New life’ has given Heck new perspective on golf
02:22
Discussing impact of Gabriel’s injury for Arsenal
06:10
Postecoglou’s future at Spurs ‘in serious doubt’
01:26
Contending as hoped, familiar pressure favors Woad
02:02
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 2
02:45
Analyzing Saka’s winner for Arsenal against Fulham
01:41
GSW ‘won’t have problems’ attacking rim vs. Lakers
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
16:07
Berry’s QB rankings 11-20: Caleb poised for leap?
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue