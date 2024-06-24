Watch Now
What's next for Marlins' after Luzardo goes to IL?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate next steps for the Marlins as they have a gap in their rotation with Jesus Luzardo heading to the IL.
Up Next
Twins' Miranda among top waiver wire hitters
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski spotlight Jose Miranda as one of the best waiver adds and highlight the player’s latest performance on the Minnesota Twins.
Mets' options with Diaz facing suspension
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Edwin Diaz's ejection for a foreign substance and the potential fantasy implications pending a possible suspension.
Lunch Money: Padres, Columbia top today's bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Monday, including a win for the Padres over the Nationals and Columbia to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
Jackson recalls racist treatment from playing days
Reggie Jackson's recollection of the racism he endured is a stark reminder of "reality," conveying the difficulty of returning to Birmingham, Alabama's Rickwood Field, a place where he was brutally discriminated against.
Bichette is falling short of expectations
The Rotoworld Baseball Show analyzes why the Toronto Blue Jays could be "really close to a reckoning" after placing Bo Bichette on IL, discussing how the former top prospect hasn't lived up to expectations with the team.
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the Houston Astros calling up pitching prospect Jake Bloss and what to expect out of the organization's No. 10 prospect.
Buy into the dip with Guardians' Fry
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze the recent struggles of Cleveland Guardians' David Fry, debating whether he's worth rostering in fantasy baseball for the remainder of the season.
Lunch Money: Diamondbacks, Switzerland lead bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell outline their favorite bets across leagues, including a win for the Diamondbacks as they play the Nationals in the MLB, and a victory for Switzerland over Scotland in the UEFA Euro games.
Remembering Mays’ ‘iconic’ baseball legacy
Dan Patrick reflects on his memories of MLB legend Willie Mays after the former Giants center fielder died at 93.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Herz, Springer
Eric Samulski analyzes players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz, Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez, and Toronto Blue Jays OF George Springer.
Marte could bring fantasy versatility after return
It remains to be seen just what Noelvi Marte's role will be with the Cincinnati Reds after he returns from his PED suspension later this month, but if he's back in the mix, his tools could be helpful in fantasy baseball.