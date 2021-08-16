 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Thomas Heilman breaks Michael Phelps record to open swimming nationals
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
NASCAR penalizes Sheldon Creed for wrecking competitor at Nashville

Top Clips

oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark
nbc_pft_normahuntpassesaway_230605.jpg
Honoring Norma Hunt’s NFL legacy with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Jorge Mateo can help managers in need of steals
August 16, 2021 02:24 PM
Chris Crawford explains that former top prospect Jorge Mateo is a viable option for teams in need of a boost in the steals department.
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
nbc_edge_yahoo_alzolay_230626.jpg
1:17
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
2:00
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_230621.jpeg
17:17
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
nbc_yahoo_emmetsheehan_230620.jpg
1:07
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
nbc_yahoo_henrydavis_2230620.jpg
1:34
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
nbc_mlb_yahoosamadtaylor_230620.jpg
1:21
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
nbc_yahoo_detskubal_230620.jpg
1:05
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
nbc_yahoo_clegwilliams_230620.jpg
1:20
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up
nbc_mlb_yahoomatos_230620.jpg
1:25
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look
nbc_mlb_oriolescubshl_230618.jpg
4:32
Highlights: Orioles hang on to defeat Cubs
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_frazierdive_230618.jpg
0:23
Happ robs Frazier of XBH with diving catch
