Padres the best fit for Profar in free agency
Scott Pianowski gives three free agents he's intrigued by this offseason, including Jurickson Profar, who he'd like to see return to the San Diego Padres.
Signing Sasaki ‘seems like a Dodger move’
Eric Samulski sees four teams as the leading contenders to sign Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers his pick.
Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski predict where Juan Soto will sign this winter, with each taking a different New York squad, as they wonder why a team like the Pirates shouldn't make a run for his talents.
Dodgers defeat Yankees in historic World Series
Joey Votto joins Dan Patrick to analyze the 2024 World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in five games to win their eighth championship.
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
Dan Patrick summarizes an entertaining World Series between the Yankees and the Dodgers, analyzing the many defensive mistakes by the Yankees, the great decisions by manager Dave Roberts and the future of star Juan Soto.
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
John Smoltz unpacks the mental toughness it took for the New York Yankees to force a Game 5 in the World Series, and why the narrative on Aaron Judge needing a big time performance is difficult.
Betts has crazy moment with Yankees fans in Game 4
Dan Patrick explains why he didn't understand the need for two New York fans to become involved with Mookie Betts in the field of play during Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers.
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
Dan Patrick and Kevin Millar unpack Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman's performances as the World Series with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers continues.
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Dan Patrick highlights which players will be key to the Yankees' Game 4 hopes as they try to salvage their season and avoid a World Series sweep at the Dodgers' hands.
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Broadcaster Jon Sciambi discusses his analysis and coverage of the World Series so far, sharing his thoughts on Shohei Ohtani's injury, Aaron Judge's struggles and Freddie Freeman's Game 1 walk-off grand slam.
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
The Dan Le Batard Show plays Yankees-Dodgers World Series trivia and breaks down the 2024 edition of the Fall Classic with Adnan Virk.
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the big-market World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking down what they're watching for in what could be a historic Fall Classic.
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
Randy Johnson tells Dan Patrick where he keeps his Cy Young awards, how he would pitch to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, what kind of pitcher he would be like in today's game, makes his World Series pick, and more.