Stash Angels' Neto in fantasy right away

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Northwestern and Chris Collins agree to contract extension through 2030
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
St. John’s’ Rick Pitino, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Northwestern and Chris Collins agree to contract extension through 2030
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
St. John’s’ Rick Pitino, Auburn’s Bruce Pearl share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Stash Angels' Neto in fantasy right away
April 4, 2025 12:44 PM
Currently rehabbing from injury and expected to return to the majors soon, Angels' Zach Neto appears primed to return significant value for fantasy managers thanks to his "sky-high ceiling."
Related Videos
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
01:14
Why did Merrill sign nine-year deal with Padres?
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
01:48
Pirates calling up Harrington for MLB debut
01:35
Names to watch with Profar suspended for 80 games
01:47
Examining the emergence of ‘torpedo bats’ in MLB
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
01:37
Giants’ Roupp is a ‘high-upside’ fantasy stash
01:33
Guardians’ Jones belongs on fantasy radars in 2025
01:14
Raleigh a ‘top-eight’ fantasy C after extension
01:54
AL MVP odds: Judge, Rodriguez, Henderson, Witt Jr.
01:35
‘Ambiguity’ clouds Jones’ timeline, fantasy appeal
01:22
What Montgomery’s injury means for D-backs, Nelson
01:20
Chapman named Red Sox closer to begin 2025 season
01:31
Add Campbell with ‘runway’ to prove self in majors
01:26
Smith-Shawver’s fantasy upside could be short-term
01:21
Carter does not make Rangers Opening Day roster
Latest Clips
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’
04:01
Chelsea take down ‘off the rails’ Spurs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue