 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin on life at Team Penske: ‘Sometimes my best isn’t better’ than teammates
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
The ‘Field of 33’ for the Indianapolis 500 returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellykorda_240520.jpg
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_newgarden_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Newgarden
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_larson_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Larson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin on life at Team Penske: ‘Sometimes my best isn’t better’ than teammates
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
The ‘Field of 33’ for the Indianapolis 500 returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
U.S. Open - Preview Day 3
U.S. Open field: Who will be playing at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellykorda_240520.jpg
Sirak: Korda’s belief has caught up to her ability
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_newgarden_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Newgarden
nbc_indy_drivertowatch_larson_240519.jpg
108th Indianapolis 500 driver to watch: Larson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Watch LAD's Vargas, but not yet worth fantasy play

May 20, 2024 04:11 PM
Miguel Vargas is getting a shot with the Los Angeles Dodgers after a strong Triple-A stint, and while he's not yet worth a fantasy baseball play, he is worth keeping an eye on.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_matos_240520.jpg
1:28
Matos ‘a tough sell’ in fantasy as SF’s regular CF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasejoeyortiz_240520.jpg
3:53
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbaseskenes_240520.jpg
3:20
Pirates’ Skenes is ‘appointment television’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasevargas_240520.jpg
3:25
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers’ Vargas?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_meyersyahoo_240520.jpg
2:00
Astros’ Meyers not a ‘great bet’ in mixed leagues
Now Playing
nbc_roto_diazyahoo_240520.jpg
1:23
Mets’ Diaz is an ‘excellent’ buy-low target
Now Playing
nbc_roto_gilyahoo_240520.jpg
1:27
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_torbichetteyahoo_240520.jpg
1:43
No ‘quick fix’ for Bichette’s 2024 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240520.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_juliorodriguez_240515.jpg
9:08
Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
5:02
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240515.jpg
7:09
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Soler, Rosario
Now Playing