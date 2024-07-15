 Skip navigation
Top News

Witt1_USA.jpg
2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog: Results, highlights
nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
nbc_yahoo_joyce_240715.jpg
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Witt1_USA.jpg
2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog: Results, highlights
nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
nbc_yahoo_joyce_240715.jpg
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy

Watch Now

Dodgers' Ryan offers 'all kinds of projection'

July 15, 2024 06:25 PM
Debuting in the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation after the All-Star Break, River Ryan is someone whose strikeout stuff and projection gives him some solid upside in fantasy baseball.
nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
1:29
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
nbc_yahoo_joyce_240715.jpg
1:36
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value
nbc_rbs_waiverwiretargets_240715.jpg
2:50
Unpacking potential of Butler, Toglia in fantasy
nbc_roto_hitter_240715__455592.jpg
3:17
Burleson first half’s biggest fantasy surprise?
nbc_roto_rbsbogaerts_240715.jpg
3:16
‘Lowering expectations’ for Bogaerts
nbc_roto_rwreecehinds_240715.jpg
1:33
Assessing how long Hinds can stay hot
nbc_roto_rwcharliecondon_240715.jpg
1:25
Expect newly-drafted Condon to make swift impact
nbc_dps_paulskenesintv_240712.jpg
18:09
Skenes announced as NL All-Star Game starter
nbc_roto_rbsglasnowmillerv2_240710.jpg
3:36
‘Can’t start’ Dodgers’ Miller in fantasy right now
nbc_roto_rbsrbineeds_240710.jpg
2:05
Is Goldy worth trading for in fantasy baseball?
nbc_roto_rbswinningleagues_240710.jpg
3:57
Midseason tips to win your fantasy baseball league
nbc_yahoo_montas_240708.jpg
1:20
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
