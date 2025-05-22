 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals, one win from history
Fernando Cruz
Yankees place Fernando Cruz on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Iga Swiatek
The certainty Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek brought to the French Open is missing now

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets

May 22, 2025 12:09 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell look to the future, analyzing why the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres lead their best bets to win the NL West.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_roto_birdsong_250520.jpg
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
nbc_roto_edwards_250520.jpg
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
nbc_roto_dodgers_250520.jpg
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
nbc_roto_hodge_250520.jpg
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
nbc_bte_nlmvp_250520.jpg
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
nbc_roto_mattshawv3_250519.jpg
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_roto_baez_250514.jpg
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
nbc_roto_sasaki_250514.jpg
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
nbc_roto_acunajr_250514.jpg
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_golf_lpga_lochoaint_250522.jpg
03:49
Ochoa ‘emotional’ about LPGA’s return to Mexico
ShaiMVPDPS.jpg
19:25
SGA’s MVP showcases NBA’s international influence
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250522.jpg
10:57
Lurie had ‘orchestrated plan’ to keep tush push
nbc_pst_psgint_250522.jpg
09:27
Champions League final preview: PSG v. Inter Milan
nbc_pst_amorimmu_250522.jpg
09:37
Amorim’s outlook at Manchester United ‘is a mess’
nbc_pst_plteamsqualforcl_250522.jpg
09:26
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_pst_angespurs_250522.jpg
10:49
Reactions from Spurs’ Europa League win v. Man Utd
nbc_pft_jimirsayv2_250522.jpg
23:45
Paying tribute to Jim Irsay, who died at 65
nbc_pft_hardknocks_250522.jpg
01:40
‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Buffalo Bills, NFC East
nbc_pft_tonydungy_250522v2.jpg
09:04
Dungy opens up about his favorite Irsay memories
nbc_pft_purdy_250522.jpg
05:01
Purdy ‘didn’t want to take every penny’ in deal
nbc_pft_johnsonwilliams_250522.jpg
07:34
Johnson ‘turning the page’ on Williams situation
nbc_pft_bearsexplosiveplays_250522.jpg
02:08
Johnson prefers ‘explosive plays’ over tush push
nbc_pft_dancampbell_250522.jpg
09:43
Factors needed for NFL to change playoff seeding
nbc_pft_tushpushvote_250522.jpg
08:56
NFL recruited GB to propose tush push ban, per PFT
nbc_pft_tushpushnext_250522.jpg
09:29
Next steps after tush push ban failed
nbc_pft_tushpushkelce_250522.jpg
05:05
J. Kelce flew out to provide insight on tush push
nbc_pft_irsaylikenoother_250522.jpg
08:13
Why ‘there’s no one else’ like Jim Irsay
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
02:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
06:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
02:50
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
14:49
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?