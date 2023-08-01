 Skip navigation
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics

nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
nbc_golf_theninev2_230731.jpg
The Nine: Best from Evian Championship, 3M Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
nbc_golf_theninev2_230731.jpg
The Nine: Best from Evian Championship, 3M Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter

July 31, 2023 08:01 PM
Connor Rogers breaks down St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz's fantasy value as a spot starter and how the 32-year-old righty has been able to turn his season around.
nbc_yahoo_hestonkjerstad_230731.jpg
1:07
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
nbc_yahoo_amedrosario_230731.jpg
0:54
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
nbc_edge_yahoo_luciano_230731.jpg
0:52
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
nbc_edge_yahoo_garver_230731.jpg
0:49
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
nbc_edge_yahoo_scherzer_230731.jpg
1:28
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_highlight_230730.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_renfroehr_230730.jpg
0:41
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
0:26
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
nbc_mlb_anglesjays_troutmicd_230730.jpg
4:59
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_pitchingninja_230730.jpg
3:24
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_230728.jpg
6:23
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
2:55
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
