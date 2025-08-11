Keaschall hitting the ground running in return

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Patrick Mahomes fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Patrick Mahomes fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
August 11, 2025 02:55 PM
Eric Samulski looks into Luke Keaschall's hot start since returning from the IL and why he has value for a roster spot in a weak position, though he is not the only Twin to keep an eye on.
Related Videos
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
01:18
Reevaluating closer landscape after trade deadline
01:48
Correa gets ‘vibes upgrade’ after trade to Astros
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
01:23
Target Phillies, fade Mets in NL East markets
01:25
Misiorowski, Baldwin in ‘close race’ for NL ROY
01:27
‘Ripple effects’ for Brewers amid Chourio’s injury
01:22
What Acuna Jr.'s injury means for Braves, fantasy
Latest Clips
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
10:53
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update
14:38
Wilson makes WNBA history amid Aces’ playoffs push
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
05:37
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
05:16
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
09:21
Top five QBs who won’t be starting by Week 7
07:15
Jets appear capable under Glenn’s leadership
04:51
Sanders was ‘very impressive’ in preseason debut
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
09:44
How to approach Jets, Cowboys’ messy backfields
03:07
Consider Bucs, Commanders for most wins
05:46
‘Delicious’ story brewing for U.S. Ryder Cup team
05:22
Sanders looked ‘impressive’ in preseason debut
03:55
Checking in with RBs after preseason Week 1
04:06
Dart shines in New York Giants preseason debut
06:26
Hunter ‘has to work’ for Jaguars
09:37
How much fantasy value does Ward have as a rookie?
03:56
Arrow pointing up for McMillan, Panthers
05:03
Smith flips off Seahawks fans at preseason game
09:52
Why Fleetwood’s chase is ‘a strong story’ in 2025
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
03:18
Ward has ‘something special’ after preseason debut
05:24
Simms: Richardson should’ve avoided finger injury
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
01:56
Salter, Iamaleava lead Heisman Trophy longshots
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue