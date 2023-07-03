 Skip navigation
Russell Henley
John Deere Classic Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Iga Swiatek
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
nbc_golf_gt_lopezint_230703.jpg
Lopez relives Pebble Beach memories
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage3hl_230703.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miranda has 'four-category' appeal in deep leagues

July 3, 2023 01:16 PM
Jose Miranda has a chance to re-establish himself as a starter for the Twins after Royce Lewis' injury and is worth a look after a strong Triple-A performance.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_darickhall_230703.jpg
1:10
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_twinsorioleshl_230702.jpg
3:12
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_jordanint_230702.jpg
1:43
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hitbypitch_230702.jpg
0:13
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hicksrbisingle_230702.jpg
0:13
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_castrorbidouble_230702.jpg
0:16
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_mullinscatch_230702.jpg
0:22
Mullins robs Buxton with must-see catch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_7-2pitchingninjaseg_230702.jpg
3:13
Pitching Ninja: Sonny Gray is a ‘tunneling master’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpondomingogermanperfectgame_230629.jpg
10:53
Patrick: NYY’s German ‘wrong guy’ for perfect game
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidcone_230629.jpg
11:04
Cone shares significance of German’s perfect game
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonwertheiminterview_230628.jpeg
12:14
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Now Playing