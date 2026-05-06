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MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6
Carlos Correa
Astros’ Carlos Correa faces season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle
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Utah Mammoth ready to take next big step after franchise’s first playoff run

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Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
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Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
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Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL

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MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 6
Carlos Correa
Astros’ Carlos Correa faces season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his ankle
Utah Mammoth
Utah Mammoth ready to take next big step after franchise’s first playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_bte_easternconf_260506.jpg
Are Knicks or Pistons the best bet to win East?
nbc_roto_spurstimberwolves_260506.jpg
Spurs look to bounce back in Game 2 vs. Wolves
nbc_mlb_cc_heatchecknyy_260506.jpg
Sabathia: Yankees are a ‘cut above’ rest of AL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies

May 6, 2026 10:53 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed spotlight Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto as instant-impact rookies that have announced themselves on the MLB stage.

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