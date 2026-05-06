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Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
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,
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Murakami, Okamoto taking MLB by storm as rookies
May 6, 2026 10:53 AM
CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed spotlight Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto as instant-impact rookies that have announced themselves on the MLB stage.
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