Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Rocket Mortgage: Back the Defending Champion in Detroit
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Dodgers Astros at Chavez Ravine
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
notre-dame-football
Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_230627.jpeg
Which NFL coaches are on the hot seat?
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball

Watch Now
Nate Lowe's power proving to be a draft-day steal
April 12, 2021 11:06 AM
NBC Sports EDGE's Drew Silva breaks down Nate Lowe's terrific first week of the season and discusses whether his power can be consistent.
Up Next
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_alzolay_230626.jpg
1:17
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Now Playing
nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
2:00
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_230621.jpeg
17:17
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_emmetsheehan_230620.jpg
1:07
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_henrydavis_2230620.jpg
1:34
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoosamadtaylor_230620.jpg
1:21
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_detskubal_230620.jpg
1:05
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_clegwilliams_230620.jpg
1:20
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoomatos_230620.jpg
1:25
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_oriolescubshl_230618.jpg
4:32
Highlights: Orioles hang on to defeat Cubs
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_oriolescubs_frazierdive_230618.jpg
0:23
Happ robs Frazier of XBH with diving catch
Now Playing