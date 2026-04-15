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NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers
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Syndication: The Enquirer
Angels vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 15
Silvana Tirinzoni
Silvana Tirinzoni, world No. 1 in curling, retires

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Confidence in Cavs against Raptors in Round 1
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Watch Now

Buy low on Mets to win NL East

April 15, 2026 11:52 AM
Drew Dinsick breaks down the NL East 20 games into the season, noting the Atlanta Braves are the favorite but the New York Mets are the team to watch to win the division.

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