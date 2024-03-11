Watch Now
Kimbrel could be a 'tremendous value' in drafts
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why fantasy managers shouldn't forget about veteran closer Craig Kimbrel in the later rounds of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.
How Pressly may negatively impact Hader in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze Josh Hader's fantasy outlook with the Houston Astros and share how Ryan Pressly could negatively impact his fantasy ceiling in 2024.
When to target relief pitching in fantasy drafts
The Rotoworld Baseball Show breaks down several ways managers can approach relievers in fantasy baseball drafts this spring.
Will Glasnow’s workload jump in 2024 with Dodgers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess Tyler Glasnow's fantasy baseball stock ahead of his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which his workload is largely up in the air given his injury history.
Why Nola may lack upside in 2024 fantasy season
Eric Samulski outlines why he's not huge on Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola this fantasy baseball season, with some underlying metrics pointing toward a low-upside year and his durability not making up for it.
Will hard contact give Valdez problems in fantasy?
Eric Samulski's and Scott Pianowski's projections of Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez differ greatly. They debate how much the hard contact he tends to allow will hurt his fantasy baseball stock in 2024.
How should managers rank Snell in 2024?
Eric Samuelski and Scott Pianowski discuss the difficulty of projecting Blake Snell in fantasy baseball for 2024.
Ober’s uptick in velocity gives him more value
Eric Samuelski and Scott Pianowski analyze the uptick in velocity for Bailey Ober, discussing why it should provide more value for the Minnesota Twins starting pitcher in fantasy baseball.
How should fantasy managers draft pitchers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski analyze how fantasy baseball managers should fill their pitching staffs in drafts, taking advantage of the market's fluidity by waiting until later in the draft for mid-tier starters.
Votto opens up on the struggles of MLB free agency
Reds legend Joey Votto recaps what his first experience with free agency has been like, as the first baseman remains unsigned with baseball season rapidly approaching.
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate how many games we can expect from Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s ceiling in 2024.
Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts
Neither Eric Samulski nor Scott Pianowski see themselves drafting Kyle Schwarber despite the Phillies slugger's prodigious power.