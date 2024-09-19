 Skip navigation
Top News

Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule
Moritz Seider
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
nbc_dls_andrewardintv_240919.jpg
Ward: ‘Hard to quantify’ boxing legacy of Álvarez

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule
Moritz Seider
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
nbc_dls_andrewardintv_240919.jpg
Ward: ‘Hard to quantify’ boxing legacy of Álvarez

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?

September 19, 2024 03:05 PM
Hosts of the Dan Le Batard Show play a game of Pitch Clock and discuss which teams would be considered a "shock" to win the 2024 World Series.
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240919.jpg
6:49
Ohtani pitching in the postseason is ‘unlikely’
skenes_mpx.jpg
3:08
Skenes’ path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase
nbc_rbs_chrissale_240918.jpg
4:10
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
nbc_rbs_mvprace_240918.jpg
2:39
Where Lindor, Witt Jr. stand in NL, AL MVP races
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_240918.jpg
3:03
Ohtani ‘starting his own club’ regardless of 50-50
nbc_dls_josealtuveejectionv2_240918.jpg
3:34
Astros’ Altuve ejected after removing shoe, sock
nbc_roto_rbsdominguez_240911.jpg
2:32
Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch
nbc_roto_rbsplayerstowatch_240911.jpg
3:37
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
nbc_roto_baseballcubshitters_240904.jpg
2:53
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
nbc_roto_baseballjacobdegrom_240904.jpg
3:28
What deGrom’s potential comeback means in fantasy
nbc_roto_baseballwhitesox_240904.jpg
4:33
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_240829.jpg
12:42
Royals, Mariners winning ‘war of attrition’
