Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?
Hosts of the Dan Le Batard Show play a game of Pitch Clock and discuss which teams would be considered a "shock" to win the 2024 World Series.
Ohtani pitching in the postseason is ‘unlikely’
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching in the postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the White Sox historic season and more.
Skenes’ path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase
Though Jackson Merrill is the current odds-on favorite to claim NL Rookie of the Year honors, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see a path for Pirates' ace Paul Skenes to make a late challenge.
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
Following Chris Sale's terrific rebound season with the Atlanta Braves, RBS offers advice on how fantasy managers should evaluate veteran starting pitchers in future drafts.
Where Lindor, Witt Jr. stand in NL, AL MVP races
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate if Francisco Lindor and Bobby Witt Jr. still have time to make legitimate challenges to Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge in this year's MVP races.
Ohtani ‘starting his own club’ regardless of 50-50
Dan Patrick acknowledges that while Shohei Ohtani's season won't quite have the same ring if he doesn't get to 50-50, he's still doing things we've never seen before in MLB history, and that shouldn't get lost.
Astros’ Altuve ejected after removing shoe, sock
Dan Le Batard reacts to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve getting ejected in the 9th inning of Tuesday's game after removing his shoe to protest an umpire's call.
Domínguez is worth rostering down the stretch
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez and why he's worth adding to your fantasy baseball roster for the final month of the season.
Walker among fantasy players to watch in September
Eric Samulski names some players he's watching toward the end of the regular season from a fantasy baseball perspective, including DL Hall, Jordan Walker and Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Schedule offers reasons to add a few Cubs hitters
James Schiano posits some Chicago Cubs hitters to look into adding for fantasy baseball as the team's schedule clears up.
What deGrom’s potential comeback means in fantasy
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss Jacob deGrom's potential return for the Texas Rangers and break down what fantasy value the four-time All-Star brings this late in the season.
Where do White Sox rank among worst teams ever?
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss the Chicago White Sox's "comically bad" season in 2024, questioning where the squad ranks on the list of worst MLB teams ever.