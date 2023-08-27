Watch Now
Pitching Ninja: What made Gooden so special
Ahemed Fareed and Nick Swisher are joined by Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" to unpack Dwight Gooden's spectacular 1985 Cy Young season, where he finished with an ERA under 2.0 en route to 24 victories.
Wallach hits RBI grounder to tie game vs. Mets
With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, the Angels' Chad Wallach smashes a ground ball to first to drive home Randal Grichuk and tie the game vs. the Mets.
Alvarez hits infield single to give Mets lead
Francisco Alvarez gets the New York Mets on the board in the fourth inning with an infield single up the middle to drive home Jeff McNeil.
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles shortstop and top prospect Jackson Holliday could make an instant fantasy impact if he were to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers analyzes how Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett and his fantastic line-drive rate make him worth playing in mixed fantasy leagues.
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Noelvi Marte's potential with the Cincinnati Reds and why the infielder could be a modest fantasy asset in shallow leagues.
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy owners should steer clear of San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison with his MLB debut looming.
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means can be an under-the-radar contributor once he returns from injury and why he should be stashed by fantasy owners.
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023
Connor Rogers discusses Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's recent call-up to the majors and why he's only a fantasy option in deep fantasy formats.
Highlights: Mariners hold off Astros to earn sweep
Relive the biggest moments from the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros' Sunday clash, where the Mariners won their sixth straight game and swept the series.
Alvarez’s RBI single gets Astros on the board
After falling behind 6-0 early to the Mariners, Yordan Alvarez gets the Astros on the board with a bases-loaded single.
Suarez destroys two-run home run against Astros
Veteran infielder Eugenio Suarez sends Hunter Brown's 1-1 offering into the Crawford Boxes to give the Mariners an early 4-0 lead over the Astros.