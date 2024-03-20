 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

draft22024.png
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek with a victory, and journey, for the ages at figure skating worlds
SPORTS-BKC-OAKLAND-KENTUCKY-1-LX
Jack Gohlke makes 10 3s as Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, beating Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240321.jpg
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

draft22024.png
2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
FSKATE-CAN-ISU
Deanna Stellato-Dudek with a victory, and journey, for the ages at figure skating worlds
SPORTS-BKC-OAKLAND-KENTUCKY-1-LX
Jack Gohlke makes 10 3s as Oakland delivers first true shock of March Madness, beating Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240321.jpg
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
nbc_golf_lpga_seripackrd1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MLB Opening Day should be on American soil

March 20, 2024 10:46 AM
Dan Patrick gives his thoughts on the Dodgers-Padres games in Seoul, and emphasizes that MLB still needs to continue to grow the game in the U.S. as well as abroad.
Up Next
nbc_dps_gustavoarellanointerview_240321.jpg
7:04
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohantireaction_240321.jpg
10:15
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
Now Playing
nbc_dps_eduardoperezandkarlravichinterview_240320.jpg
10:01
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballjudge_240320.jpg
3:46
Is Judge worth buying into for AL MVP?
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_nlcentralbets_240320.jpg
3:54
Buying the Cubs, selling the Brewers in NL Central
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballorioles_240320.jpg
3:34
Analyzing why Orioles could be AL’s top team
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_scott_240318.jpg
1:19
Scott II not a large fantasy investment yet
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_thomas_240318.jpg
1:32
Expect Thomas’ fantasy production to tail off
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_skubal_240318.jpg
1:25
Skubal can emerge as a top starter in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_cruz_240318.jpg
1:32
Cruz looks to be a valuable fantasy asset
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_langford_240318.jpg
1:39
Langford is ‘zooming up draft boards’ this year
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballrodonv2_240318.jpg
3:50
Rodon is ‘difficult to draft’ in fantasy
Now Playing