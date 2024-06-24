Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bkaaclnngm7p4ls3edic
Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zrexggepxyzhm9j5ptqt
Biggest recruiting wins of the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Golf Galaxy employee downs 3 beers, qualifies for PGA Tour debut via marathon playoff

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_sirakolympics_240624.jpg
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
nbc_oht_bestwnbateam_240624.jpg
Minnesota Lynx the ‘second-best team’ in the WNBA
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/bkaaclnngm7p4ls3edic
Ranking the 10 biggest QB transfers of the offseason
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zrexggepxyzhm9j5ptqt
Biggest recruiting wins of the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Final Round
Golf Galaxy employee downs 3 beers, qualifies for PGA Tour debut via marathon playoff

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_sirakolympics_240624.jpg
Korda, Vu, Zhang headline Team USA women’s golf
nbc_oht_bestwnbateam_240624.jpg
Minnesota Lynx the ‘second-best team’ in the WNBA
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants

June 24, 2024 05:05 PM
San Francisco Giants’ Robbie Ray makes progress in his recovery, returning to the field following Tommy John surgery.
Up Next
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
1:42
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mccormick_240624.jpg
1:30
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_benrice_240624.jpg
1:12
Yankees’ Rice a versatile fantasy option
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsmiranda_240624.jpg
4:00
Twins’ Miranda among top waiver wire hitters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsdiazsuspension_240624.jpg
2:53
Mets’ options with Diaz facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsluzardoil_240624.jpg
4:18
What’s next for Marlins’ after Luzardo goes to IL?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240624.jpg
1:34
Lunch Money: Padres, Columbia top today’s bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiejackson_240621.jpg
5:16
Jackson recalls racist treatment from playing days
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
2:58
Bichette is falling short of expectations
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
3:51
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwdavidfry_240620.jpg
3:45
Buy into the dip with Guardians’ Fry
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240619.jpg
1:48
Lunch Money: Diamondbacks, Switzerland lead bets
Now Playing