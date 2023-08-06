Watch Now
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
White Sox' Luis Robert follows a leadoff double with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead over the Guardians.
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Dylan Cease's pitching arsenal of slider, fastball and changeup, and highlights which pitcher gave Frank Thomas the hardest time when he played.
Naylor: ‘Everything happened so fast’ in brawl
Guardians' Bo Naylor speaks on the aftermath of the Guardians and White Sox brawl between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson.
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Jose Berrios' offseason tweaks to his mechanics while working with throwing coach Tom House's Mustard App to get more extension and locate pitches better.
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
MLB Network's Tom Verducci joins the show to discuss if Shohei Ohtani was anywhere close to being traded and explains why he believes keeping Ohtani was the right Move for Angels owner Arte Moreno
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Dan Patrick gives his analysis on Shohei Ohtani being pulled off the trade market and speculates if Ohtani was ever on the market.
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss who has the best odds for AL Cy Young, a list led by Gerrit Cole but perhaps sleeping on Felix Bautista.