MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames
Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
UCI World Cycling Championships 2023
Mathieu van der Poel overcomes late crash to win world road race title
Ha-Seong Kim
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Mountcastle rebounding, Kim running wild

Top Clips

nbc_indy_ricflair_230806.jpg
Hinchcliffe and Bell tour Nashville with Ric Flair
nbc_pk_bryceyoungintv_230806_1920x1080.jpg
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
nbc_mlb_pitchingninja_230806.jpg
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead

August 6, 2023 12:16 PM
White Sox' Luis Robert follows a leadoff double with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead over the Guardians.
nbc_mlb_pitchingninja_230806.jpg
2:29
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal
nbc_mlb_naylorint_230806.jpg
2:13
Naylor: ‘Everything happened so fast’ in brawl
nbc_dps_worsttofirst_230801.jpg
1:06
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_highlight_230730.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_renfroehr_230730.jpg
0:41
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
0:26
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
nbc_mlb_anglesjays_troutmicd_230730.jpg
4:59
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_pitchingninja_230730.jpg
3:24
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_230728.jpg
6:23
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
2:55
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
nbc_mlb_cyyoungodds_230726.jpg
2:15
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_230726.jpg
11:32
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
