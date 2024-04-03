 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT
Valero Texas Open - Previews
With trip to Butch Harmon, late Augusta arrival, Rory McIlroy hopes for Masters success
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_pl_update_240403.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT
Valero Texas Open - Previews
With trip to Butch Harmon, late Augusta arrival, Rory McIlroy hopes for Masters success
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_pl_update_240403.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Pirates' Jones

April 3, 2024 05:40 PM
Eric Samulski highlights which players you should add, hold and drop after the first week of the MLB season, including Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
1:06
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_benson_240401.jpg
1:00
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_arenado_240401.jpg
1:23
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_lee_240401.jpg
1:30
Early returns on Lee’s pop are promising
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_cabrera_240401.jpg
1:29
Don’t fall for Cabrera’s hot start in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoo_brown_240401.jpg
1:08
Brown not yet worth a pickup after Steele’s injury
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
18:20
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
7:30
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
Now Playing
nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
11:09
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
1:16
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
1:35
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ryan_240325.jpg
1:29
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Now Playing