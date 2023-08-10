Sabathia has 'no problem' with HR celebrations

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Hunt
American Emma Hunt takes silver at speed climbing worlds, qualifies for Olympics
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
NASCAR showcasing international talent
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Emma Hunt
American Emma Hunt takes silver at speed climbing worlds, qualifies for Olympics
MX Washougal 2023 Aaron Plessinger signs autographs drinks red bull.jpg
Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered in 100m but not 200m at world championships

Top Clips

nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_230810.jpg
Sanchez says NCAA football is the ‘wild west’ now
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
NASCAR showcasing international talent
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sabathia has 'no problem' with HR celebrations

August 10, 2023 01:56 PM
CC Sabathia joins Dan Patrick to discuss his current role as special assistant to the commissioner of MLB, how the pitch clock has worked and learning Mariano Rivera's cutter at the end of his career.
Up Next
nbc_dps_aaronbooneejection_230809.jpg
4:07
Patrick: ‘I feel embarrassed for these managers’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponoriolesbroadcasterkevinbrown_230808.jpg
8:43
Suspending Brown shows Orioles’ ‘recent futility’
Now Playing
Masyn_Winn.jpg
1:12
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
Now Playing
Davis_Schneider.jpg
1:06
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Now Playing
Urias.jpg
1:14
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mead_230807.jpg
1:03
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_silseth_230807.jpg
1:02
Silseth worth rostering in all fantasy formats
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ornelas_230807.jpg
0:56
Ornelas is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_worsttofirst_230801.jpg
1:06
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_highlight_230730.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_renfroehr_230730.jpg
0:41
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
0:26
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Now Playing