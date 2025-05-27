 Skip navigation
Top News

Boston Red Sox v Milwaukee Brewers
Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
MLB: MAY 26 Reds at Royals
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

Top Clips

nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fantasy ripple effects from King's shoulder injury

May 27, 2025 02:14 PM
With Padres' ace Michael King headed to the 15-day injured list, Eric Samulski assesses potential fill-in options for San Diego and fantasy managers alike.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_roto_gavinwilliams_250522.jpg
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
nbc_roto_rutschman_v2_250522.jpg
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_kurtz_250522.jpg
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_roto_birdsong_250520.jpg
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
nbc_roto_edwards_250520.jpg
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
nbc_roto_dodgers_250520.jpg
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
nbc_roto_hodge_250520.jpg
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
nbc_bte_nlmvp_250520.jpg
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
nbc_roto_mattshawv3_250519.jpg
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_roto_baez_250514.jpg
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 4 comeback win
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_champsleague_250527.jpg
01:46
Eye PSG draw no bet in final vs. Inter
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_backontheirperch_250527.jpg
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceparade_250527.jpg
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
ConnSmytheBets.jpg
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250527.jpg
29:33
Wright feels ‘really sad’ for Villa after loss
nbc_fnia_eaglestop5_250527.jpg
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_pl_teamoftheseason_250527.jpg
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pl_howliverpoolwon_250527.jpg
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker