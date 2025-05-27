Fantasy ripple effects from King's shoulder injury

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Fantasy ripple effects from King's shoulder injury
May 27, 2025 02:14 PM
With Padres' ace Michael King headed to the 15-day injured list, Eric Samulski assesses potential fill-in options for San Diego and fantasy managers alike.
Related Videos
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
Latest Clips
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 4 comeback win
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
01:46
Eye PSG draw no bet in final vs. Inter
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
29:33
Wright feels ‘really sad’ for Villa after loss
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
06:04
How international games help team bonding
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue