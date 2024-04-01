 Skip navigation
Top News

Joseph Schooling, Michael Phelps
Joseph Schooling, who won Olympic gold over Michael Phelps, retires from swimming
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Baton Rouge
Hailey Van Lith sets record straight on toughness, LSU, 3x3 and more
Caitlin Clark
What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream for women’s NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
nbc_yahoo_benson_240401.jpg
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_arenado_240401.jpg
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Early returns on Lee's pop are promising

April 1, 2024 05:10 PM
Jung Hoo Lee is showing some promising signs in the power department for the San Francisco Giants, but a few stolen bases could go a long way in establishing his fantasy baseball value.
nbc_yahoo_robertsonv2_240401.jpg
1:06
Robertson could soon be a top-15 fantasy reliever
nbc_yahoo_benson_240401.jpg
1:00
Benson’s tools, playing time brings fantasy value
nbc_yahoo_arenado_240401.jpg
1:23
Arenado trending downward as MLB season starts
nbc_mlb_yahoo_cabrera_240401.jpg
1:29
Don’t fall for Cabrera’s hot start in fantasy
nbc_mlb_yahoo_brown_240401.jpg
1:08
Brown not yet worth a pickup after Steele’s injury
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240328.jpg
18:20
It’s ‘World Series or bust’ for Dodgers in 2024
nbc_dps_mikedigiovanniinterview_240326.jpg
7:30
Ohtani was ‘forceful’ in gambling denial
nbc_dps_ohtaniaddressesallegations_240326.jpg
11:09
After Ohtani speaks to media, questions persist
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
1:16
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
nbc_yahoo_guerrerojr_240325.jpg
1:35
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
nbc_yahoo_ryan_240325.jpg
1:29
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
nbc_yahoo_martinez_240325.jpg
1:22
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
