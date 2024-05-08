 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy road course: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscussion_240508.jpg
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar Grand Prix at Indy road course: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
Benjamin Thomas
Thomas takes biggest road win of his career in Giro d’Italia Stage 5 as Pocagar keeps leader’s pink jersey
Naomi Osaka
Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open; Darderi eliminates Shapovalov

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
nbc_golf_gt_kordadiscussion_240508.jpg
Korda becoming the ‘Caitlin Clark of women’s golf’
nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Imanaga's early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke

May 8, 2024 03:15 PM
Fantasy managers who gambled on Shota Imanaga in drafts should hold onto the impressive 30-year-old, who has dazzled through seven starts with a 1.08 ERA.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
4:09
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240507.jpg
7:46
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jordanbeckv3_240506.jpg
1:32
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_spencertokelson_240506.jpg
1:58
Torkelson’s power abandoning him to begin season
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_juniorcaminero_240506.jpg
1:11
Caminero’s tools offer promise for fantasy in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_kylemanzardo_240506.jpg
1:34
Manzardo likely won’t be a fantasy force in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_johnmeans_240506.jpg
1:44
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_christianscott_240506.jpg
1:17
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbsdodgersclosers_240506.jpg
2:59
Treinen, Hudson could split save chances with LAD
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbsluisarraez_240506.jpg
3:46
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbschristianscott_240506.jpg
3:31
Mets’ Scott ‘looks the part’ as a strikeout ace
Now Playing
nbc_dps_matthiltoninterview_240502.jpg
9:35
Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game
Now Playing