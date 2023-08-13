Watch Now
Story optimistic about Red Sox' playoff chances
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story speaks with Ahmed Fareed and Jensen Lewis about the team's playoff chances after going 4-for-4 with three doubles and two stolen bases in Boston's 6-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.
Highlights: HRs power Red Sox to win over Tigers
Relive the biggest moments from the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers Sunday clash in what was Miguel Cabrera's final game at Fenway Park.
Duvall blasts three-run homer against Tigers
Boston Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall sends a three-run home run out of Fenway Park to extend Boston's lead against the Detroit Tigers.
Turner launches solo home run out of Fenway Park
Justin Turner sends a solo home run out of Fenway Park and puts the Boston Red Sox up 2-1 against the Detroit Tigers.
Wong’s RBI triple ties things up against Tigers
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong knocks in a second-inning RBI triple to tie the game against the Detroit Tigers.
Cabrera delivers in his final game at Fenway Park
Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera records an RBI groundout in his final game at Fenway Park before retiring after the 2023 season.
Turner: ‘It was kind of fate’ landing with Red Sox
Justin Turner speaks with Ahmed Fareed and Jensen Lewis about his time in the Cape Cod League, signing with the Boston Red Sox and much more.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Rodriguez’s cutter
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Eduardo Rodriguez's back door cutter as well as Kutter Crawford's unique pitching mechanics.
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
CC Sabathia joins Dan Patrick to discuss his current role as special assistant to the commissioner of MLB, how the pitch clock has worked and learning Mariano Rivera's cutter at the end of his career.
Patrick: ‘I feel embarrassed for these managers’
Dan Patrick dissects Aaron Boone's latest meltdown on the baseball field before getting ejected in the Yankees-White Sox game on Monday night.
Suspending Brown shows Orioles’ ‘recent futility’
Dan Patrick sounds off on the Orioles for suspending play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown over comments on the team's record against the Rays and plays audio from broadcasters in baseball showing support for Brown.
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
Connor Rogers explains why St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, a top prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, could become a viable fantasy asset once he gets called up to the majors.