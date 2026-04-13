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Bottom of Braves’ lineup sparks early rally
April 12, 2026 08:12 PM
In a lineup filled with stars, it was Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo who stepped up to get the Braves going early against the Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball.
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