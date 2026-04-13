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The Masters - Final Round
2026 Masters payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
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What Cup drivers said at Bristol after Ty Gibbs earned his first career victory
NASCAR: Food City 500
Ty Gibbs earns first NASCAR Cup victory at Bristol, beating Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney

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Zac Brown reflects on lifelong love of baseball
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Smith continues hot start with two-run blast
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Acuña Jr. caps off Braves’ big second vs. Bibee

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Bottom of Braves’ lineup sparks early rally

April 12, 2026 08:12 PM
In a lineup filled with stars, it was Mauricio Dubón and Jorge Mateo who stepped up to get the Braves going early against the Guardians on Sunday Night Baseball.

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