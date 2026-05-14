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WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play
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Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship
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Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard

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LeBron’s top plays from the NBA Playoffs
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Breaking down Cavs’ overtime win over Pistons

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Tatis Jr. vs Rodriguez in Sunday Night Baseball

May 14, 2026 06:57 PM
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners' play host to Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres in this week's Sunday Night Baseball matchup.

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