Rays' Boyle should be a fantasy add 'everywhere'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Aaron Judge leads the way, Tarik Skubal overtakes Bobby Witt Jr.
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach Wimbledon quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber will skip Home Run Derby the night before All-Star Game
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Rays' Boyle should be a fantasy add 'everywhere'
July 7, 2025 02:08 PM
Eric Samulski says that a new tandem plan for the Tampa Bay Rays likely dooms Drew Rasmussen's fantasy baseball stock -- but it makes Joe Boyle worthy of the hype as a must-add.
Related Videos
01:17
O’Neill’s power upside makes him rosterable
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
01:16
Rangers’ Haggerty a possible pickup for Langford
01:36
Dodgers ‘best bet’ for most regular season wins
01:44
Rays’ Caminero emerging as fantasy star in 2025
01:32
HOU’s McCullers Jr. a ‘volatile’ fantasy streamer
01:50
Olson expected to return to Tigers rotation
01:38
Cash a value bet to win AL Manager of the Year
01:22
‘Move on’ from Diamondbacks’ Gallen in fantasy
01:30
‘Vintage’ deGrom has returned for Rangers in 2025
01:50
Pick up Athletics’ Lopez amid impressive stretch
01:26
Angels P Kikuchi ‘needs to be rostered’ in fantasy
01:32
Brewers’ Misiorowski is best bet to win NL ROY
02:03
Mets’ Montas has appeal as fantasy SP streamer
01:48
Look to trade away Pirates’ Cruz in fantasy
01:41
Reds’ Burns impresses in MLB debut vs. Yankees
Latest Clips
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful bill impacts gamblers
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
03:45
Big, beautiful bill could’ve affected NFL owners
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
02:08
Merlier reflects on thrilling photo finish victory
07:03
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 3 finish
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
01:17
Why the Valkyries are the smart bet against Dream
01:37
Storm a ‘dark horse’ candidate to win WNBA title
01:17
‘Revelatory’ Fritz has edge over Khachanov in QF
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
02:03
Handicapping Anisimova vs. Pavlyuchenkova
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
04:27
Philipsen out of Tour de France after scary crash
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
05:48
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
06:55
Tour de France 2025 Stage 3 preview
06:04
IDC Fetch It Eastern Regional
09:21
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc Eastern Regional
10:48
IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional
04:58
IDC Large Dog Agility Eastern Regional
07:45
IDC Medium and Small Dog Agility Eastern Regional
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue