Tucker, Merrill, Acuna Jr. among top-12 fantasy OF
Eric Samulski highlights standouts found within the top-12 of his fantasy outfielder rankings for 2025, a stacked group that includes established stars like Aaron Judge to rising studs like Jackson Merrill.
Wood, Butler highlight top-24 fantasy outfielders
In a loaded position group, Eric Samulski highlights several outfielders fantasy managers must keep their eyes on in 2025 drafts, including James Wood, Lawrence Butler, and Bryan Reynolds.
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy baseball managers should consider targeting top-tier relief pitchers in drafts before revealing which late-inning arms he's targeting this season.
Fantasy 3B ranks: Chisholm Jr., Ramirez top group
Eric Samulski gives his third base rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, discussing why the position is extremely top heavy with Jose Ramirez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. leading the way.
Fantasy SS ranks: Witt Jr., Henderson lead group
Eric Samulski dives into shortstop rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, analyzing why the position is loaded with four potential first-round picks.
Fantasy 2B ranks: Betts at No. 1; Bogaerts a value
Eric Samulski shares why second base will present an "interesting dilemma" in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, including why managers should expect to pay up early or target value later on when eyeing the position.
Fantasy 1B ranks: Vladdy, Harper lead thin group
Eric Samulski dives into first base rankings for 2025 fantasy baseball drafts, explaining where managers can find value in a position group that isn't as deep as prior seasons.
Samson on his worst Opening Day starting pitchers
Former Miami Marlins president David Samson reflects on his worst seasons at the helm, including his least inspiring Opening Day starting pitcher.
Verducci’s potential changes to HOF voting process
Tom Verducci's not surprised at the three players that comprise the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, highlighting the percentage jump for Billy Wagner, sharing why Ichiro as non-unanimous isn't a big deal, and more.
Should Hall of Fame voting be public or private?
Dan Patrick believes that if someone has the "honor" to cast votes for the Baseball Hall of Fame then the process should be public and there needs to be an explanation why someone did or didn't vote for a certain person.
Being first-ballot HOFer ‘is special’ for Sabathia
Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his style on the field, the weight of being a first-ballot member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the growth of analytics in sports and more.
What will Sasaki’s fantasy value be with Dodgers?
Eric Samulski projects the fantasy production from Roki Sasaki heading into next season, explaining why the Japanese star has a high ceiling ahead of his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers.