Torkelson talks power, biggest adjustments in MLB
Detroit Tigers 1B Spencer Torkelson joins Ahmed Fareed and Dan Pleasac to discuss developing power and the biggest adjustments at the major league level.
Torkelson crushes home run in the first
Spencer Torkelson takes one deep to left field for his 15th home run of the season, giving the Tigers an early 1-0 lead against the Padres.
Pitching Ninja: Musgrove is a ‘spin doctor’
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Joe Musgrove's impressive ability to spin a baseball and why that has made him so successful as of late.
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
Bill Shaikin of the LA Times joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels and how the team could move forward.
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up another top catching prospect, this time Endy Rodriguez, to add another potential contributor in a thin fantasy position.
Abrams has complicated fantasy outlook
Viewed as a top prospect when dealt from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal, shortstop CJ Abrams has had an up-and-down stint with the Washington Nationals but still possesses fantasy potential.
Rodgers could break out upon return to MLB action
Connor Rogers highlights Colorado Rockies catcher Brendan Rodgers, who is currently rehabbing in the minor leagues, and explains why he may be worth adding to fantasy rosters ahead of his return to MLB.
Gelof could play interesting fantasy role for A’s
Infielder Zach Gelof, who was just called up to the major leagues by the Oakland Athletics, has the potential to contribute on the base paths in deeper fantasy formats.
Encarnacion-Strand can make an immediate impact
Connor Rogers profiles Cincinnati Reds' top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who was just called up to the big leagues and can be an instant fantasy contributor.
Patrick analyzes reported Rays, Ohtani chatter
Dan Patrick breaks down the chatter around possible trade inquiries with the Tampa Bay Rays and Shohei Ohtani.
Will Ohtani get traded by the deadline?
Chris Russo joins Dan Patrick to discuss the New York Mets' struggles, Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, Wimbledon recap, and whether or not Shohei Ohtani will be traded.
Myers shining in new role with Marlins
Despite being drafted as a pitcher in 2017 and starting his Minor League career as an infielder, Miami Marlins outfielder Dane Myers has shined while filling in for the injured Jazz Chisholm Jr. in center field.