Varsho is 'just keeping his head above water'
Despite his low batting average and high flyout rate, Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is consistently batting towards the top of the lineup and maintains some fantasy value thanks to his HRs and steals.
Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants
San Francisco Giants’ Robbie Ray makes progress in his recovery, returning to the field following Tommy John surgery.
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
Former second overall pick Heston Kjerstad was called up from the minors by the Baltimore Orioles for a second time, but he still has to develop before becoming a worthwhile fantasy baseball asset.
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
While Astros' fans and fantasy managers might have expected more out of Chas McCormick than he has produced this year, he seems to have turned a corner.
Yankees’ Rice a versatile fantasy option
The New York Yankees called catcher and first baseman Ben Rice up to step in for the injured Anthony Rizzo, and he's proving to be a jack of all trades fantasy asset although he doesn't excel in any one area.
Twins’ Miranda among top waiver wire hitters
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski spotlight Jose Miranda as one of the best waiver adds and highlight the player’s latest performance on the Minnesota Twins.
Mets’ options with Diaz facing suspension
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss Edwin Diaz's ejection for a foreign substance and the potential fantasy implications pending a possible suspension.
What’s next for Marlins’ after Luzardo goes to IL?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski evaluate next steps for the Marlins as they have a gap in their rotation with Jesus Luzardo heading to the IL.
Lunch Money: Padres, Columbia top today’s bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss their favorite bets for Monday, including a win for the Padres over the Nationals and Columbia to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
Jackson recalls racist treatment from playing days
Reggie Jackson's recollection of the racism he endured is a stark reminder of "reality," conveying the difficulty of returning to Birmingham, Alabama's Rickwood Field, a place where he was brutally discriminated against.
Bichette is falling short of expectations
The Rotoworld Baseball Show analyzes why the Toronto Blue Jays could be "really close to a reckoning" after placing Bo Bichette on IL, discussing how the former top prospect hasn't lived up to expectations with the team.
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the Houston Astros calling up pitching prospect Jake Bloss and what to expect out of the organization's No. 10 prospect.