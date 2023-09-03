 Skip navigation
Top News

Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics 2023 - Day Two
Anne Van Dam breaks driver on way to playoff, finishes T-2
USFPro
Myles Rowe clinches USF Pro 2000 championship

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_phil_brew_230903.jpg
Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers
nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_usateamdisc_230902.jpg
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win

Watch Now

Turner knocks in RBI to extend Phillies' lead

September 3, 2023 03:25 PM
Trea Turner knocks in an RBI single to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers.
nbc_mlb_phil_brew_230903.jpg
1:59
Highlights: Phillies rally for win over Brewers
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
0:13
Realmuto crushes home run to give Phillies lead
nbc_mlb_bohm_hr_230903.jpg
0:15
Bohm smacks home run to tie game vs. Brewers
nbcs_mlb_nick_rbi_230903.jpg
0:24
Castellanos rips RBI double to trim Brewers’ lead
nbc_mlb_brew_hr2_230903.jpg
0:18
Canha’s solo home run extends Brewers’ lead
nbc_mlb_brew_HR1_230903.jpg
0:22
Contreras blasts solo homer against Phillies
Pitching Ninja: Williams' 'filthy' changeup
4:12
Pitching Ninja: Williams’ ‘filthy’ changeup
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
3:54
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
10:09
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
0:59
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
0:59
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
nbcs_yahoo_marte_230822.jpg
1:02
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
