 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_cammvptalkv2_231213.jpg
Unpacking Newton’s comments on QB game managers
nbc_bfa_mahomesapology_231213.jpg
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
nbc_rbs_spurslineup_231213.jpg
Spurs taking the ‘training wheels’ of Wembanyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Memphis Grizzlies v Houston Rockets
Basketball Pickups: It’s Tari Time in Houston
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
Report: Shohei Ohtani can opt out of Dodgers deal if either of two executives lose their roles
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_cammvptalkv2_231213.jpg
Unpacking Newton’s comments on QB game managers
nbc_bfa_mahomesapology_231213.jpg
Chiefs can still go deep behind Mahomes
nbc_rbs_spurslineup_231213.jpg
Spurs taking the ‘training wheels’ of Wembanyama

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Musgrove a top-10 fantasy pitcher

May 23, 2022 01:28 PM
Drew Silva details how San Diego Padres SP Joe Musgrove has returned top-10 fantasy value despite his ADP.
Up Next
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231211.jpg
9:49
Patrick on Ohtani: ‘Now, the expectations start’
Now Playing
Shohei_Ohtani.jpg
5:11
Dodgers have ‘no excuses’ after Ohtani signing
Now Playing
nbc_dps_stevephillipsinterview_231208.jpg
6:07
Phillips: Toronto emerging as good spot for Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_sotofreeman_231208.jpg
4:43
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_craigkimbrel_231208.jpg
7:03
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Now Playing
nbc_rbbs_ohtanirumors_231208.jpg
4:54
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonmorosiinterview_231207.jpg
10:52
Blue Jays have a ‘compelling case’ to sign Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtani_231206.jpg
15:44
Unpacking Ohtani’s secretive free agency process
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_231206.jpg
9:40
Passan: MLB missing chance with Ohtani free agency
Now Playing