Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
ISU World Cup Speed Skating
Jordan Stolz grabs first World Cup win of speed skating season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal
nbc_pl_livvsfulseventhgoal_231203.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s heroics steals the win for Reds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Memphis
Houston hires Tulane coach Willie Fritz to replace the fired Dana Holgorsen
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
UPDATED Week 13 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
ISU World Cup Speed Skating
Jordan Stolz grabs first World Cup win of speed skating season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sonowngoal_231203.jpg
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_songoal1_231203.jpg
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal
nbc_pl_livvsfulseventhgoal_231203.jpg
Alexander-Arnold’s heroics steals the win for Reds

Watch Now

Temper expectations for Flaherty

April 3, 2023 06:22 PM
Despite a scoreless start, Connor Rogers is telling fantasy managers to temper their expectations for St. Louis Cardinals SP Jack Flaherty, citing his diminished velocity something to keep an eye on moving forward.
