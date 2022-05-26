Watch Now
Votto: Kershaw is this generation's 'best pitcher'
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his walkout song, his respect for Clayton Kershaw, his career and Hall of Fame potential.
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB's top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani dilemma.
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his return from injury and the Cincinnati Reds' double-digit winning streak and their youthful exuberance.
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
As the Dodgers continue to battle injuries on the mound, D.J. Short looks to SP Emmet Sheehan after an impressive MLB debut and why he is worth using in mixed leagues while in the rotation.
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Henry Davis' fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
D.J. Short discusses Royals 2B Samad Taylor's fantasy outlook following his recent call-up and why his elite base-stealing may make him worthy of picking up in deeper fantasy leagues.
Skubal should be solid fantasy option upon return
With a return to MLB action on the way, D.J. Short details why Detroit Tigers' SP Tarik Skubal is a name fantasy managers should keep in mind due to his 2022 campaign and value as a potential trade target to a contender.
CLE injuries mean Williams is on verge of call-up
D.J. Short breaks down why injuries to Cleveland's pitching rotation mean fantasy managers should look to add top pitching prospect Gavin Williams as soon as possible.
Matos’ stolen base upside makes him worth a look
D. J. Short highlights recently called-up San Francisco OF Luis Matos and argues he can provide fantasy value due to his elite contact skills and speed on the basepath.
Highlights: Orioles hang on to defeat Cubs
Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each delivered an RBI single during a three-run sixth inning for the Orioles to help Baltimore defeat the hometown Chicago Cubs, 6-3, at Wrigley Field.