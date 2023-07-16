Watch Now
Wade Jr. hangs on, falls into netting to end 1st
LaMonte Wade Jr. goes tumbling into the netting down the right field line at PNC Park but hangs on to get the Giants out of a jam in the first inning.
Pitching Ninja: Rogers brothers are nothing alike
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" analyzes the differences in Giants' Taylor and Tyler Rogers' pitching styles, despite being twins.
Olney: Few teams are viable contenders for Ohtani
ESPN senior writer Buster Olney joins Dan Patrick to discuss which teams would be suitable partners for Shohei Ohtani, what the right move for the Angels would be and his MLB World Series pick.
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Dan Patrick discusses the Los Angeles Angels' possible decisions surrounding Shohei Ohtani and compares his value to that of LeBron James in 2010.
Will the Yankees win more than 87 games?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the New York Yankees' chance to win more than 87 games while also looking at the Tampa Bay Rays' win total.
Is it worth trading for Ohtani?
Dan Patrick discusses trade and free agency options surrounding Shohei Ohtani and what it would take for a team to trade for the Los Angeles Angels' star, who has an expiring contract.
Patrick: MLB ASG is not what it used to be
Dan Patrick gives his thoughts on the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, which does not live up to the hype and hasn't for some time, he says.
Bench discusses steroids, most talented player
Hall-of-Famer Johnny Bench joins Dan Patrick to discuss the impact of steroids on baseball, Shohei Ohtani's contract situation and reveals the most talented baseball player he's ever seen.
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas debate several topics including MLB pennant futures, Shohei Ohtani trade landing spots, Gold Cup Semi matchups and more in the latest Would You Rather.
Passan: Trading Ohtani at deadline is right move
Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the MLB commissioner's power in adding players to the All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby's rise in popularity and the Shohei Ohtani trade debate.
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett all hit solo home runs to help the Nationals defeat the Rangers and earn the series win.
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Joey Meneses takes one deep to right-center field for his fourth home run of the series to extend the Nationals' lead over the Rangers.