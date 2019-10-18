 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Atlanta
Austin Ekeler
2023 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
MX High Point 2023 Garrett Marchbanks on the podium.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks: Pivoting into SuperMotocross World Championship contention
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_nflgambling_230705.jpg
How will the NFL stop its players from gambling?
nbc_pft_pm_vikingsquest_230705.jpg
Florio: Belichick, Patriots are victims of success
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230705.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Coaches rewarded to stay below cap?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Atlanta
Austin Ekeler
2023 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
  • Mark Garcia
    ,
MX High Point 2023 Garrett Marchbanks on the podium.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks: Pivoting into SuperMotocross World Championship contention
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_nflgambling_230705.jpg
How will the NFL stop its players from gambling?
nbc_pft_pm_vikingsquest_230705.jpg
Florio: Belichick, Patriots are victims of success
nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230705.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Coaches rewarded to stay below cap?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will the Astros close out the ALCS tonight?

October 18, 2019 06:15 PM
The Daily Line crew breaks down the numbers entering Friday's game 5 of the ALCS. Is there any way the Astros don't win it?
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_chapman_230703.jpg
1:11
Chapman offers little value after trade to Rangers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vargas_230703.jpg
1:33
‘Still reason for hope’ with Vargas in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_duran_230703.jpg
1:37
Duran a possible ‘top 30' OF if role increases
Now Playing
nbc_edge_mlbyahoo_dunning_230703.jpg
1:11
Dunning ‘unlikely’ to sustain mixed-league value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_josemiranda_230703.jpg
1:10
Miranda has ‘four-category’ appeal in deep leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_darickhall_230703.jpg
1:10
Hall must pounce on opportunity to provide value
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_twinsorioleshl_230702.jpg
3:12
Highlights: Orioles come back to beat Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_jordanint_230702.jpg
1:43
Westburg: ‘It’s been a really fun ride so far’
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hitbypitch_230702.jpg
0:13
Orioles take lead after Westburg gets hit by pitch
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_hicksrbisingle_230702.jpg
0:13
Hicks drives in game-tying run against Twins
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_castrorbidouble_230702.jpg
0:16
Castro hits two-out RBI double against Orioles
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_mullinscatch_230702.jpg
0:22
Mullins robs Buxton with must-see catch
Now Playing