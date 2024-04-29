Watch Now
Abreu has chance to live up to sleeper status
Although his underlying statistics suggest he's due for regression, Red Sox prospect Wilyer Abreu could be worth a flyer while he's swinging a hot bat.
Up Next
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
Matt Mervis is likely headed for a platoon role, but his bat certainly has the pop to make an impact as he gets another shot to prove his big league credentials to the Chicago Cubs.
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
Chourio's growing pains could continue as rookie
The underlying stats suggest Jackson Chourio's early struggles are for real despite the rookie phenom's prodigious skillset.
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
Primed to step into an everyday role, Vaughn Grissom looks to live up to his highly touted prospect status for the Boston Red Sox upon his return from injury.
Powerful Loperfido could make noise for Astros
Powerful Loperfido could make noise for Astros
Joey Loperfido has a chance to show off his big-time power for the Houston Astros thanks to Jose Abreu's mighty struggles at first base this season.
Bradley should be mixed-league asset upon return
Bradley should be mixed-league asset upon return
Taj Bradley appears primed for some positive regression in 2024, and he should have no limitations upon rejoining the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation.
Time for managers to take a chance on Adell
Time for managers to take a chance on Adell
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski explain why it's time for fantasy managers to take a chance on Jo Adell off waivers and discuss Jacob Young as a play for those in need of a boost in speed.
Fantasy implications of Twins activating Correa
Fantasy implications of Twins activating Correa
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski react to breaking news as the Minnesota Twins active Carlos Correa from the IL and the fantasy implications for Willi Castro, Jose Miranda, and others.
How concerned should managers be with Luzardo?
How concerned should managers be with Luzardo?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss their level of concern with Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo's elbow injury and if managers should hold or drop him as a result.
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies’ Doyle
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Rockies' Doyle
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop nearly a month into the MLB season, including Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones.
Pirates’ Cruz a concern in fantasy amid slow start
Pirates' Cruz a concern in fantasy amid slow start
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski are both concerned with Oneil Cruz in fantasy baseball amid his slow start with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 and wonder whether a brief demotion could boost his confidence.
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
Taking stock of the fantasy pitching landscape
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski assess the fantasy baseball pitching landscape and how managers should proceed in the wake of some high-profile injuries, such as Gerrit Cole's, in MLB.
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
Snell worth stashing on IL despite rough start
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski think it's worth keeping Blake Snell on your IL if possible after the reigning NL Cy Young winner sustained an adductor strain after just his third start for the San Francisco Giants.