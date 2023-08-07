Watch Now
Winn could become a viable fantasy asset
Connor Rogers explains why St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, a top prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, could become a viable fantasy asset once he gets called up to the majors.
Up Next
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Connor Rogers breaks down Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider's recent hot streak and why the former 28th-round pick has short-term value in mixed fantasy leagues.
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
Connor Rogers breaks down Luis Urias in his new home with the Boston Red Sox, and while he may be a better bet for 2024 fantasy, an uptick in power could result in immediate value with a favorable schedule this week.
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up
After being called up by the Rays, Connor Rogers examines why Curtis Mead's fantasy value is limited to deeper leagues without a full-time role.
Silseth worth rostering in all fantasy formats
Silseth worth rostering in all fantasy formats
Connor Rogers explains why Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth is worth rostering in all fantasy formats despite an odd season.
Ornelas is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy
Ornelas is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy
Connor Rogers is mildly optimistic about Texas Rangers third baseman Jonathan Ornelas' fantasy value despite not being a consistent starter in the lineup.
Highlights: CHW defeat CLE behind late-game luck
Highlights: CHW defeat CLE behind late-game luck
A day after the monstrous brawl between both teams, the White Sox pair four extra-base hits with two ninth inning errors by the Guardians to win the series and the game, 5-3.
Andrus maximizes on CLE miscues with 2-RBI single
Andrus maximizes on CLE miscues with 2-RBI single
After an infield single and two errors with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, White Sox's Elvis Andrus singles up the middle to take the lead over the Guardians.
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
After showing off the bat in the first inning, White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. shows off the glove in the sixth inning, covering 87 ft and jumping up the wall to rob Guardians' Kole Calhoun of an extra-base hit.
CLE’s Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game
CLE's Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game
Guardians' Gabriel Arias sends a home run over the left-center wall to tie the White Sox, 2-2, in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
White Sox's Luis Robert follows a leadoff double with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead over the Guardians.
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease's 3-pitch arsenal
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Dylan Cease's pitching arsenal of slider, fastball and changeup, and highlights which pitcher gave Frank Thomas the hardest time when he played.