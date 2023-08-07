 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 5
Hannah Roberts wins fourth consecutive BMX freestyle world title
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_schneider_230807.Copy.01_1920x1080_2253075523896.jpg
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Urias.jpg
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
nbc_roto_henry_230807.jpg
Why Henry could be fantasy factor for NE in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 5
Hannah Roberts wins fourth consecutive BMX freestyle world title
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_schneider_230807.Copy.01_1920x1080_2253075523896.jpg
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Urias.jpg
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
nbc_roto_henry_230807.jpg
Why Henry could be fantasy factor for NE in 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Winn could become a viable fantasy asset

August 7, 2023 06:59 PM
Connor Rogers explains why St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn, a top prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, could become a viable fantasy asset once he gets called up to the majors.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_schneider_230807.Copy.01_1920x1080_2253075523896.jpg
1:06
Schneider has short-term mixed-league value
Now Playing
Urias.jpg
1:14
Urias worth a try with big offensive week ahead
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mead_230807.jpg
1:03
Mead has limited fantasy value despite call-up
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_silseth_230807.jpg
1:02
Silseth worth rostering in all fantasy formats
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_ornelas_230807.jpg
0:56
Ornelas is worth keeping an eye on in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_cwsclehl_230806.jpg
2:59
Highlights: CHW defeat CLE behind late-game luck
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_andrusrbisingle_230806.jpg
0:16
Andrus maximizes on CLE miscues with 2-RBI single
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_robertcatch_230806.jpg
0:08
Robert flashes the leather to rob Calhoun of XBH
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_ariashr_230806.jpg
0:31
CLE’s Arias powers two-run homer to tie the game
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_roberttriple_230806.jpg
0:22
Robert blasts RBI triple to give CHW early lead
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_pitchingninja_230806.jpg
2:29
Pitching Ninja: Dissecting Cease’s 3-pitch arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_naylorint_230806.jpg
2:13
Naylor: ‘Everything happened so fast’ in brawl
Now Playing