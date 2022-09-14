Watch Now
Would Judge be 'real' home run king if he hits 62?
Dan Patrick considers how Aaron Judge's mark would go down in history if the Yankees slugger breaks Roger Maris' single-season AL record with 62 home runs.
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Sports Illustrated and 60 Minutes' Jon Wertheim discusses the mixed messaging coming from Saudi Arabia on its sportswashing, as well as his reporting on Shohei Ohtani and fascination with Novak Djokovic.
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Tim Kurkjian joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his takeaways from the London Series, weigh in on aluminum bats in college and break down MLB's top headlines -- especially the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani dilemma.
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Connor Rogers explains why, despite a middling beginning to the season, fantasy managers should not give up on Andrew Benintendi and roster him if he is still available.
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
Baltimore Orioles prospect Jordan Westburg may be a solid regular at the big-league level, but Camden Yards' left-field dimensions make the power-hitting righty not worth jumping for in smaller fantasy leagues.
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy managers looking for relievers should grab Adbert Alzolay, who has become the go-to-guy in the Chicago Cubs' bullpen and is still widely available in fantasy leagues.
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Connor Rogers discusses why Arizona Diamondbacks breakout shortstop Geraldo Perdomo could regress soon and why fantasy managers should be wary.
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Connor Rogers highlights San Francisco Giants' pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and explains why his knack for strikeouts could interest fantasy managers soon this season.
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
The Dan Patrick Show debates Major League Baseball's London Series and what the league is looking to get from playing in Europe.
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his return from injury and the Cincinnati Reds' double-digit winning streak and their youthful exuberance.
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
As the Dodgers continue to battle injuries on the mound, D.J. Short looks to SP Emmet Sheehan after an impressive MLB debut and why he is worth using in mixed leagues while in the rotation.
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
D.J. Short assesses Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher Henry Davis' fantasy outlook and why a switch to RF/DH could increase his short-term value with him seeing more playing time.