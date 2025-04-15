 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round Three
RBC Heritage 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
RBC Heritage 2025 - Previews
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend RBC Heritage, but not as reigning Masters champ

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Round Three
RBC Heritage 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town
RBC Heritage 2025 - Previews
Scottie Scheffler returns to defend RBC Heritage, but not as reigning Masters champ

Top Clips

nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL

April 15, 2025 01:44 PM
The Yankees get a boost in their rotation with the return of Clarke Schmidt, and Eric Samulski details why he should be added in all fantasy formats after taking "a big step" in 2024.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_roto_strider_250415.jpg
01:21
Expectations for Strider in regular season debut
nbc_roto_waiverwires_250414.jpg
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_hoolee_250414.jpg
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250414.jpg
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_roto_spencer_250411.jpg
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_roto_zacveen_250410.jpg
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250410.jpg
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_dodgers_250410.jpg
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_nlcyyoungv2_250408.jpg
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_roto_campbell_250403.jpg
01:22
Campbell signs eight-year extension Red Sox
nbc_roto_ivanherrera_250403.jpg
01:32
Is Herrera’s upside worth the risk in a committee?
nbc_roto_skubal_250403.jpg
01:33
Skubal’s slow start isn’t sending off alarm bells

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
05:52
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenalbrentford_250415.jpg
11:31
Arsenal’s attacking depth remains a glaring issue
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_250415.jpg
12:33
Liverpool can ‘coast’ to the Premier League title
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partc_250415.jpg
09:34
Can Arsenal hold off Real Madrid in second leg?
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_250415.jpg
17:46
Will Forest slip out of third place in PL table?
nbc_oht_draftfits_250415.jpg
05:54
Fit check: Best outfits at the 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_oht_postdraftrecap_250415.jpg
23:08
Recapping top storylines from the 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_roto_playinprops_250415.jpg
02:01
Assessing Wednesday NBA Play-In tournament props
nbc_pl_netbustersshow32_250415.jpg
25:41
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 32
nbc_bte_realarsenal_250415.jpg
01:52
Real Madrid a ‘heavy favorite’ vs. Arsenal
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
01:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
nbc_roto_clippersdenver_250415.jpg
02:09
Why are Nuggets series favorites over Clippers?
ad.jpg
01:39
Mavericks have edge over Kings in play-in
nbc_pl_genxg_saleh_250415.jpg
09:28
How Salah’s game has evolved at Liverpool
nbc_roto_heatbulls_250415.jpg
01:40
Bulls vs. Heat play-in could be very close matchup
nbc_pl_genxg_newcastle_250415.jpg
16:03
How Newcastle’s press unsettled Manchester United
nbc_cbb_minnwilliamsftr_250415.jpg
02:29
Inside Williams’ ‘full circle’ moment with MINN
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
03:47
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
05:09
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
dnp_nbc_csu_colhunterintv_250415.jpg
13:26
Film review: How Hunter plays mind games
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
09:42
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout
nbc_pft_cbrankings_250415.jpg
08:10
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft CB rankings
nbc_pft_lionsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
01:32
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Detroit Lions
nbc_pft_vikingsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:54
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Minnesota Vikings
nbc_pft_johnschneider_250415.jpg
12:26
How Seahawks GM Schneider approaches NFL draft
nbc_pft_packersdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:10
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Green Bay Packers
nbc_pft_bearsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
03:37
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Chicago Bears
nbc_pft_drafthonor_250415.jpg
06:16
Analyzing ‘an honor and a privilege’ draft culture