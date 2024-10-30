 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ellie Kam, Danny O'Shea
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Jaime Ffrench.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
richardson_thumb.jpg
Simms: This isn’t end of road for Richardson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ellie Kam, Danny O'Shea
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
MLB: NLDS-New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Jaime Ffrench.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
richardson_thumb.jpg
Simms: This isn’t end of road for Richardson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5

October 30, 2024 11:44 AM
John Smoltz unpacks the mental toughness it took for the New York Yankees to force a Game 5 in the World Series, and why the narrative on Aaron Judge needing a big time performance is difficult.
Up Next
nbc_dps_bettsvsfan_241030.jpg
4:25
Betts has crazy moment with Yankees fans in Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
7:33
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
5:55
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
9:37
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Now Playing
OhtaniWS.jpg
22:09
Will Ohtani or Judge have better WS performance?
Now Playing
nbc_dls_worldseries_241024.jpg
11:08
Judge, Ohtani headline star-studded World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_randyjohnsonint_241024.jpg
18:37
Johnson would be careful pitching to Ohtani, Judge
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dpremembersfernandovalenzuela_241023.jpg
5:00
Patrick can’t overstate Valenzuela’s impact on MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_robmanfredinterview_241023.jpg
15:13
Manfred not immune to World Series requests
Now Playing
nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
15:42
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
Now Playing
nbc_dls_worldseries_241021.jpg
4:39
Yankees-Dodgers could be most-watched World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassan_241021.jpg
10:07
Dodgers-Yankees World Series is a ‘rare treat’
Now Playing