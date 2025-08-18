 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots
MLB: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Miami Marlins v Boston Red Sox
Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots
MLB: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Mid-Ohio, Race 2

August 18, 2025 09:06 AM
Watch highlights from Race 2 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Series at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Latest Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
04:45
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
14:39
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_250818.jpg
03:59
Dart wows with good decisions, accurate throws
nbc_pft_joemilton_250818.jpg
03:56
Cowboys must trade for ‘proven commodity’ for QB2
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250818.jpg
06:01
Why it could be Richardson’s ‘last chance’
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250818.jpg
02:10
Moore noncommittal on timeline for naming QB1
nbc_pft_brownsnamingstarter_250818.jpg
07:30
Browns naming starting QB is the ‘easy’ decision
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_pft_cowboys_micah_parsons_250818.jpg
16:37
Deal or No Deal: NFL contracts by Week 1
nbc_pft_trey_mclaurin_puplist_250818.jpg
07:25
For McLaurin, ‘it’s time to work’
nbc_pft_trey_hendrickson_trade_250818.jpg
16:20
CIN reportedly fielding Hendrickson trade offers
nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
maverickthumbnailpgatourgolfchannelpodcast.jpg
11:27
Will McNealy, Griffin make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_bubbleplayers_250817.jpg
03:11
FedExCup Playoff bubble bursts for some at the BMW
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250817.jpg
08:13
Scheffler: Golf ‘means a heck of a lot to me’
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandfinal_250817.jpg
08:46
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss